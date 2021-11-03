California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.