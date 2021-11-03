California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.99 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

RGEN stock opened at $302.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.63. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.12 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,796. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

