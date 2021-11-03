California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 101,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

