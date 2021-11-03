California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Five9 worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.19.

FIVN opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,823 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

