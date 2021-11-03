California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

