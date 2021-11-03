California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Five9 worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,823 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.19.

FIVN opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

