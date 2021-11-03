California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $273.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.03 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.