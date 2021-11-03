California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 101,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sunrun worth $19,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $38,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

