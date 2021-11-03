California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,070 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $107,047,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

IAC opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.85. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

