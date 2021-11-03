California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,539 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Graco worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

