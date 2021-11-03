California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,943 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Henry Schein worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

