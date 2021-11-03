California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,408 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,408 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

