California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,215 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of EWBC opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.