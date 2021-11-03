Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $1,385,694.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 826,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,148. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calix by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calix by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Calix by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

