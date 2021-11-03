Canacol Energy (CNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.23 million.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$3.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.33 million and a P/E ratio of 184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.45. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.94 and a 12 month high of C$4.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

