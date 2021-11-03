Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $56.63 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,688 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $56,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

CTVA stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

