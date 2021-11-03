Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of First Republic Bank worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 76.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 441.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $217.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $219.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

