Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,455 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.86.

NYSE CMI opened at $242.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.39 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.54). Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

