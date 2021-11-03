Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.46

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$152.46 and last traded at C$152.21, with a volume of 555300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$151.43.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total value of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,927.50. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.