Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$145.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.29.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CNR traded down C$0.53 on Tuesday, reaching C$164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 591,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,026. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$147.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

