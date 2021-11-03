Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 316,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,072. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $69,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $95,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

