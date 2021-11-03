Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

CNNE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 316,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,072. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Cannae has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

