Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.43

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.43 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 191829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

