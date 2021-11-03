Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $15.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLNN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

