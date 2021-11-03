Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.65

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.65 ($203.12) and traded as high as €206.20 ($242.59). Capgemini shares last traded at €203.90 ($239.88), with a volume of 433,661 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €172.65.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

