Capital One Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $27.18 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $27.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

