Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,736. The firm has a market cap of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 400,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

