Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $17,150.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $17,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

CARA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 904,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $881.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

