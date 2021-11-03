Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$201.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. NBF cut their price target on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

TSE:CJT opened at C$179.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$199.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$187.86. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

