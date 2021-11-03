Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $232.61. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

