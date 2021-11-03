CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of CarMax worth $80,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 105.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.13 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

