Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 143.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

