CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 69,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,109. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.12 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.