Carpenter Technology Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NYSE CRS opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.