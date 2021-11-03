Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Down 25.5% in October

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 459,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

