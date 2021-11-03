Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSV. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $866.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

