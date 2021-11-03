Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

