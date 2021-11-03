Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth $147,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.