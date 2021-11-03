Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CRI stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.29. 475,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,019. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Carter’s by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

