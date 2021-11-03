Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.34. Casa Systems shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 3,394 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $513.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

