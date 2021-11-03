Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $169.33 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

