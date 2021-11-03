Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 16,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

