Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

