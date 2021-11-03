Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.