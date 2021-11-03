Caterpillar Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $155.23 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

