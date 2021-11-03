Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) will be announcing its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.09. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $170.85 and a 1 year high of $266.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cavco Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Cavco Industries worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

