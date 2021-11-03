CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 643,227 shares of company stock valued at $61,693,086 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.