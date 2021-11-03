Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

