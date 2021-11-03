Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to announce $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $11.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CLDX traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. 349,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,301. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,836,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

