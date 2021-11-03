Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 936,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Celularity has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

